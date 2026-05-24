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Man dies after shark attack at Australia's Great Barrier Reef
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World

Man dies after shark attack at Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Man dies after shark attack at Australia's Great Barrier Reef

The Remoora pontoon sits above a section of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov 14, 2022. A 39-year-old man died on May 24, 2026, after being attacked by a shark at the Great Barrier Reef. (File photo: AP/Sam McNeil)

24 May 2026 03:44PM (Updated: 24 May 2026 03:57PM)
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CANBERRA: A 39-year-old man has died after being attacked by a shark at the Great Barrier Reef on Sunday (May 24), police said, the second fatal shark attack in Australia this month. 

The man was rushed to shore after being bitten near Kennedy Shoal, a shallow reef around 45km off the coast of the state of Queensland in northeast Australia, a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said. 

The man was met by an ambulance but died shortly afterwards, the spokesperson said, without identifying him. 

The death follows that of a 38-year-old bitten off an island near Perth in Western Australia on May 16. 

There are around 20 shark attacks in Australia every year, but the vast majority are not fatal, according to data from conservation groups. Far more people drown on the country's beaches.

Dozens of beaches along Australia's east coast, including in Sydney, were closed in January after four shark attacks in two days. Those attacks came as heavy rains created murky water that attracts sharks and reduces their visibility.

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Source: Reuters/rl

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