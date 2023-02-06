Snowstorm shuts schools and shops, disrupts traffic in Athens

ATHENS: Heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures shut schools and shops in the Greek capital on Monday (Feb 6), with many public services and businesses switching to remote working.

Traffic was halted on some central roads and on a national road connecting Athens to central Greece, as storm Barbara swept across the country, blanketing the capital.

Some metro stations close to the city's international airport were also shut and train routes to the northern city of Thessaloniki were suspended.

Authorities urged the public to avoid non-essential travel.