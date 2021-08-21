Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greece completes border wall extension, surveillance to deter migrants
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greece completes border wall extension, surveillance to deter migrants

Greece completes border wall extension, surveillance to deter migrants
FILE PHOTO: View of a border fence between Greece and Turkey, in Alexandroupolis, Greece, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis/File Photo
Greece completes border wall extension, surveillance to deter migrants
FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a news conference with European Council President Charles Michel (not pictured), in Athens, Greece September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greece completes border wall extension, surveillance to deter migrants
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of the parliament of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakway state recognized only by Turkey, in northern Nicosia, Cyprus July 19, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
21 Aug 2021 12:30AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: Greece said on Friday (Aug 20) it had completed a 40km fence on its border with Turkey and a new surveillance system was in place, amid concerns that the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan could lead to increased migration flows to Europe.

The conflict in Afghanistan has fuelled fears in Europe of a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, when nearly a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond crossed to Greece from Turkey before travelling north to wealthier states.

Greece was on the front line of that crisis and has said its border forces are on alert to make sure it does not become Europe's gateway again.

"The Afghan crisis is creating ... possibilities for migrant flows. We cannot wait, passively, for the possible impact," Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis told reporters after visiting the northern border region of Evros with the defence minister and the head of the armed forces.

"Our borders will remain safe and inviolable," he said.

Chrisochoidis said the extension, to the existing 12.5km cement and barbed-wire fence, had been completed in recent days, as well as a hi-tech, automated electronic monitoring system.

The government announced the extension last year, when tens of thousands of asylum-seekers tried to cross into Greece from Turkey, after Ankara said it would no longer prevent them from doing so.

Greece and Turkey, NATO allies and historic rivals, have long been at odds over issues from competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean to migrant boats. They came close to confrontation last year but resumed dialogue in June.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, over the phone at around 1630 GMT.

Greece has hardened its migration policy in recent months by fencing off its migrant camps and launching EU-wide tenders to build two closed-type facilities on the islands of Samos and Lesbos, close to Turkey.

It has in the recent past stopped people entering its waters, though it denies widely reported allegations of so-called "pushbacks."

Migrant arrivals to Greece, either by land or by sea, have overall slowed to a trickle since 2016, when the EU agreed a deal with Turkey to stem the flows in exchange for financial support.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us