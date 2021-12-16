Logo
Greece demands COVID-19 tests from visitors from UK, Denmark
A woman wearing a protective face mask makes her way in Plaka district after the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been identified, in Athens, Greece, on Dec 2, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi)

16 Dec 2021 02:02AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 02:03AM)
ATHENS: Travellers to Greece from Britain and Denmark will need a negative PCR COVID-19 test to enter the country, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The measure will be in effect from Dec 19 as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said. The tests will need to be no more than 48 hours old.

The quickly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant is expected to become the dominant strain in Denmark this week. In Britain, at least one person has died after contracting Omicron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the variant.

Source: Reuters/ec

