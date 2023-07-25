Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage

ATHENS: Greece braced for a new wave of soaring temperatures on Tuesday (Jul 25), as wildfires raged on two popular tourist islands.

In the capital city of Athens, the mercury is expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius, and reach up to 44 degrees Celsius in central Greece, according to the national weather forecaster EMY.

The very hot weather comes after a weekend of intense heat and after thousands of locals and tourists fled forest fires in Rhodes and Corfu, with the prime minister warning the heat-battered nation is "at war" with the flames.

The mercury hit 46.4 degrees Celsius in Gythio, in the southern Peloponnese peninsula on Sunday, though failed to reach the hottest temperature nationally on record of 48 degrees Celsius.

Authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 people from the Greek island of Corfu on Monday, after tens of thousands of people had already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.