Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greece introduces new COVID-19 curbs as Omicron pushes cases up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greece introduces new COVID-19 curbs as Omicron pushes cases up

Greece introduces new COVID-19 curbs as Omicron pushes cases up
People wearing protective face masks make their way to Monastiraki square amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Greece introduces new COVID-19 curbs as Omicron pushes cases up
A woman wearing a protective face mask ice skates amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
29 Dec 2021 10:55PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: Greece is introducing new restrictions on the hospitality sector from Thursday (Dec 30), bringing forward measures planned for early January as coronavirus infections surge.

The decision came a day after authorities announced a new daily record of 21,657 cases, more than double compared to Monday. Authorities said the Omicron variant, which is highly contagious, appeared to be dominant in the community, barely a month after it was first detected.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants will be forced to close at midnight, with no standing customers and no music, with the exception of New Year's Eve when then can stay open until 2am.

"These measures, if they are applied in our entirety, will allow us from mid January to go back to our normal lives," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a news conference.

Authorities had also tightened curbs last week, mandating masks in open spaces and banning Christmas and New Year festivities in public places.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us