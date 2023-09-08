Greece launches rescue effort in flooded villages

FARKADONA: Greek rescue teams used divers, lifeboats and helicopters to reach dozens of villagers in central Greece on Thursday (Sep 7), as the death toll from the Storm Daniel rose to six.

The fire service announced that they had found the bodies of two elderly women, as well as a shepherd washed away by the flood waters.

Emergency services worked alongside the army to get to the stranded residents, while more villages had to be evacuated after flooding damaged a dam.

Fierce storms have battered Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria following a period of extreme heat and devastating wildfires - the kind of extreme weather climate experts say is becoming more frequent because of human-induced climate change.

The downpour, from Monday evening into Tuesday, hit the central region of Thessaly, 300km to the north of Athens.

Flooding affected the port city of Volos, and the towns of Karditsa and Tikala further inland and several villages, after more than a year's worth of rain fell there in 24 hours.

Houses sank under water, while cars and even a bridge were washed away, an AFP journalist reported.

NIGHT-TIME RESCUE OPERATION

Summarising the situation in Thessaly, Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias told reporters that some 67 people had been rescued from the villages near Karditsa.

"Rescuers and rescue boats and all available teams with artificial lighting will continue house-to-house rescues in the stranded villages during the night," he said.