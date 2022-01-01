Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths

Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks shop amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Athens, Greece, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

01 Jan 2022 12:37AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 12:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: Greece reported 40,560 COVID-19 cases on Friday (Dec 31), setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday.

Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants and nightclubs to close at midnight, with no standing customers and no music. An exception is New Year's Eve, when establishments can close at 2 a.m.

The country of 11 million people has reported 1,210,853 infections since the first case was detected in February 2020 and 20,790 COVID-related deaths.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us