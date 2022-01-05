Logo
Greece reports new high of 50,126 COVID-19 cases in a day
People wearing protective face masks make their way along the Areopagitou pedestrian street, as the ancient Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Athens, Greece, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
People wearing protective face masks make their way next to the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Athens, Greece, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
A woman wearing a protective face mask makes her way in front of the Caryatids, the sculpted female figures supporting the porch of the ancient Erechtheion temple, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Athens, Greece, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
05 Jan 2022 01:07AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 01:07AM)
ATHENS: Greece reported a record 50,126 coronavirus infections on Tuesday (Jan 4), breaking a previous high of 40,560 registered on Dec 31.

As recently as Dec 27, only 9,284 new infections were recorded in a day. The number of deaths recorded in a day dropped to 61 from 78 on Monday.

The country imposed new curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs last week, following the surge of infections with the Omicron variant over the Christmas holidays.

Hundreds of thousands of students and teachers will nonetheless return to class as scheduled on Jan. 10 but pupils will need to be tested three times during the first week - once more than before the holidays.

"Nothing can replace in-person schooling," Education Minister Niki Kerameus said in a televised briefing.

Greece has registered a total of 21,053 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 1,344,923 cases for a population of nearly 11 million to date.

Source: Reuters

