Greece to require negative COVID-19 tests for travellers from China
Greece to require negative COVID-19 tests for travellers from China

Travellers queue to board a plane at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport amid a wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, on Dec 30, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

06 Jan 2023 03:59AM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 03:59AM)
ATHENS: Air travellers to Greece from China must show they have tested negative for COVID-19 48 hours before arrival, a new requirement that will be announced shortly, two government officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR) recommended that member states introduce restrictions. Its decisions are usually published within days but Friday is a public holiday in Greece.

"Greece will require a COVID test for people that are travelling from China," one official told Reuters on condition of anonymity after a cabinet meeting. A health ministry official confirmed the decision.

Passengers boarding in transit flights from China will be strongly recommended to wear a face mask, he said.

Source: Reuters

