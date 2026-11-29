ATHENS: The Greek coast guard said on Saturday (Nov 28) it has retrieved the bodies of two migrants and rescued 41 on the island of Gavdos in the Mediterranean Sea, as it took about 1,000 others from boats off Crete to the shore in more than a dozen separate rescue operations on a single day.

The coast guard took four of the migrants spotted on a rocky stretch of land on Gavdos to the nearby island of Crete for medical treatment, it said in a statement.

Greece, long a favoured gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, was on the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015-2016 when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mainly from Turkey.

Total migrant arrivals have since dropped as Athens has bolstered sea and border patrols. But arrivals from Libya of migrants - mostly from Bangladesh and those fleeing violence in Sudan - have surged in recent years, opening a new southern route to the islands of Gavdos and Crete.

The flow of migrants has boosted support for nationalist and far-right parties across Europe and pushed many governments towards tougher migration policies centred on border controls, deterrence and returns.

Greece has stepped up repatriation of rejected asylum seekers so far this year and along with four other European Union countries, wants to send many of them to a deportation hub in Rwanda from next year.