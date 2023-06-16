Greece scours sea for survivors of 'horrific' migrant boat sinking

KALAMATA: Greek rescuers on Thursday (Jun 15) scoured the Ionian Sea for survivors a day after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank, killing at least 78 people, with fears that the toll could eventually run into the hundreds.

As relatives in the migrants' home countries frantically sought details of their loved ones, the coastguard said 78 bodies had been recovered and 104 people saved from the sea so far.

But hundreds more may be missing, judging from the testimony from survivors and the fact that no women and children have yet been rescued.

"This could be the worst maritime tragedy in Greece in recent years," Stella Nanou of the UNHCR refugee agency told state broadcaster ERT.

One survivor told hospital doctors in Kalamata that he had seen a hundred children in the boat's hold, ERT reported.

"It's really horrific," UNHCR staffer Erasmia Roumana told AFP at the port of Kalamata.

The survivors were "in a very bad psychological situation", she added.

"Many are under shock, they are so overwhelmed," she said. "Many of them worry about the people they travelled with, families or friends."

Photographs handed out by the coastguard showed a rusty blue boat with scores of people crammed on deck.