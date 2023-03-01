Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greece arrests station manager over deadly train collision: Sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greece arrests station manager over deadly train collision: Sources

Greece arrests station manager over deadly train collision: Sources

Destroyed train carriages are seen at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Mar 1, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis)

01 Mar 2023 09:06PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 09:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: Greek authorities have arrested a 59-year-old man over the collision of a passenger and a freight train in central Greece that killed at least 36 people and injured dozens, government and police sources said on Wednesday (Mar 1).

The station master of a train station in the city of Larissa testified before a prosecutor and was arrested, a government official said.

A police official said that the prosecutor laid misdemeanour charges against him. He has been charged with mass deaths through negligence and causing grievous bodily harm through negligence, the official added.

The man has denied any wrongdoing and has attributed the accident to a possible technical failure, the police official said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Greece train

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.