Greece to wrap up search at train crash site, grief turns to anger

ATHENS: Rescuers continued digging through debris on Saturday (Mar 4) at the site of Greece's worst train crash but were expected to wrap up their search operation later on the day.

Tuesday's crash killed at least 57 people and injured dozens when a passenger train with more than 350 people on board careered into a freight train on the same track.

The disaster in central Greece has triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country, as well as a sharp focus on safety standards across its railway system.

The station master of the nearby city of Larissa has been arrested over the disaster, which the government has blamed on human error but which railway workers' unions say was inevitable because of deficient safety systems and understaffing.