In Greece, unvaccinated older people now face monthly fines

ATHENS: Greece on Monday (Jan 17) imposed a vaccination mandate for people over age 60, as coverage remains below the European Union average and a recent spike in infections has sustained pressure on hospitals.

Older people failing to get vaccinated will face penalties, starting at a €50 (US$57) fine in January and followed by a monthly fine of €100 (US$114) after that.

About two-thirds of Greece’s 10.7 million population is currently fully vaccinated, the EU average is just over 70 per cent. The rate of death and daily hospitalisations has increased following the recent spread of the Omicron variant, though pressure on ICU capacity has eased slightly.