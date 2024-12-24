Greenland is not for sale, its leader says in response to Trump

COPENHAGEN: Greenland is not for sale, its elected leader said on Monday (Dec 23), responding to comments made by US President-elect Donald Trump regarding the "ownership and control" of the vast Arctic island that has been part of Denmark for over 600 years.

"Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom," the island's Prime Minister Mute Egede said in a written comment.

Trump on Sunday announced that he had picked Ken Howery, a former envoy to Sweden, as his ambassador to Copenhagen, and commented on the status of Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of Denmark and host to a large US Air Force base.