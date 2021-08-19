Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greek firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greek firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens

Greek firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens

A local tries to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Markati, near Athens, Greece, on Aug 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)

19 Aug 2021 01:51AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 01:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: Greek firefighters on Wednesday (Aug 18) battled a wildfire raging through one of the last remaining pine forests near Athens and said that homes could be at risk.

More than 500 wildfires have broken out in recent weeks across the country, ravaging swathes of forest and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

"Τhe flames are huge. I do not know what will happen, the fire is approaching homes," Lefteris Kosmopoulos, deputy local governor of the Western Attica region, told state TV ERT.

Buses were on standby in Vilia, about 50km (30 miles) from Athens, to evacuate residents if needed, as strong winds fanned a fire that started on Monday but had seemed under control. About a dozen smaller villages have been evacuated since Monday.

About 400 firefighters, assisted by additional firefighters from Poland, 15 helicopters and six firefighting planes, were dispatched to the area.

The biggest fire of the past few weeks, on the island of Evia near the capital, burned for days before being contained, ravaging swathes of forest in the north of the island.

Like other countries across the Mediterranean region including Turkey and Tunisia, Greece has seen some of its highest temperatures in decades this summer

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Athens wildfire Greece

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us