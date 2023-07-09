Logo
World

Greek parliament gives backing to new government's four-year plan
New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis makes statements at the party's headquarters, after the general election, in Athens, Greece, Jun 25, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Louiza Vradi)

09 Jul 2023 07:24AM
ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's new government won a key vote in parliament on Saturday (Jul 8) after promising to rebuild the country's credit rating, create jobs, raise wages and cut taxes.

Mitsotakis, 55, has announced a €9 billion (US$10 billion) program that includes one-off handouts to pensioners, pay rises to the public sector and an increase in the tax-exemption threshold by 1,000 euros for households with children from next year.

Mitsotakis won 158 sets in the 300-seat parliament in a Jun 25 national election, securing a second term and a clear majority to push ahead with his finance plan. Greece emerged from a huge debt crisis five years ago that rocked the euro zone.

Source: Reuters/zl

