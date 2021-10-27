Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participates in a session at the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Oct 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Fayez Nureldine)

27 Oct 2021 05:45AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 05:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIYADH: Greece's leader on Tuesday (Oct 26) called on Turkey to stop its "aggressive posturing" and engage in talks over their maritime dispute, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with Gulf countries.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned that Greece had "drawn our lines very, very clearly" after signing defence deals with the United States and France earlier this month.

Mitsotakis also held talks with Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, and Bahrain's crown prince before addressing the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

"We are secure. I don't think there is a geopolitical threat," Mitsotakis told the elite annual meeting dubbed 'Davos in the Desert', with Prince Mohammed in the audience.

"And I think at the end of the day Turkey will also realise that this aggressive posturing in the eastern Mediterranean is not going to lead anywhere."

Tensions soared last year when Turkey sent a gas exploration ship and small navy flotilla to hunt for resources in waters which Greece considers its own under treaties.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan endorsed a formal partition of Cyprus, which Ankara invaded in 1974 in response to a coup engineered by Greece's then military junta.

Greece also blames Turkey for not taking sufficient action to curb smugglers who send out migrants in unsafe boats and dinghies from its shores.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 2,500 people have crossed the Aegean from neighbouring Turkey this year, compared to over 9,700 in 2020.

"I think we've set up our alliances, we've drawn our lines very, very clearly," Mitsotakis said.

"And I do hope that at some point, Turkey will constructively engage with us to resolve the one main outstanding issue we have which is the delineation of maritime shores."

He added: "We're always open for dialogue, but we will not be intimidated and we will not accept our sovereign rights to be compromised."

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Turkey Greece Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us