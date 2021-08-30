Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens COVID-19 vaccine protest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens COVID-19 vaccine protest

Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens COVID-19 vaccine protest
Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations outside the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens COVID-19 vaccine protest
A man holds a flare during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations outside the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens COVID-19 vaccine protest
Riot police stand among flames from petrol bombs on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations outside the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens COVID-19 vaccine protest
A man holds a Greek flag during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations outside the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens COVID-19 vaccine protest
Police detain a man during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations outside the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
30 Aug 2021 05:14AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 05:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: Greek police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a group of people who threw flares and other objects during a protest in central Athens on Sunday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 7,000 people, some holding crosses, rallied outside the Greek parliament to protest against the inoculations. Similar protests in Athens last month also saw violence.

About 5.7 million people out of a total population of 11 million have been fully vaccinated, and polls have shown that most Greeks favour mandatory vaccination for certain groups such as healthcare workers and nursing home staff.

However, hundreds of Greek frontline workers protested on Thursday against a plan to make inoculations mandatory for the care sector on Sep 1.

Cases remain high in Greece, which has reported a total of 581,315 cases since the start of the pandemic last year and 13,636 deaths. There were 1,582 new daily cases on Sunday.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us