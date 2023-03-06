Greek railway workers extend strike over train crash

ATHENS: Greek rail workers went on strike for a sixth day on Monday (Mar 6) to protest over safety conditions following a train crash last week that killed 57 people.

The busy rail route that connects the capital Athens with the northern city of Thessaloniki has been suspended pending investigation into the Feb 28 disaster, when two services on the same track were involved in a head-on collision.

Almost all the victims, many of them university students, were in the fast-speed passenger train which hit a freight train.

A rolling strike by rail workers since the crash has brought passenger and freight rail services to a standstill across the rest of Greece.

Railway workers' unions and train drivers have extended their strike until Wednesday, saying that safety systems throughout the rail network have been deficient for years.