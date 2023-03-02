Greek rescuers comb through train crash wreckage as hopes fade

Larissa, GREECE: Rescuers resumed a search on Thursday (Mar 2) for survivors of Greece's deadliest train crash, combing through the buckled and crushed remains of carriages that derailed and then caught fire in a disaster that killed at least 38 people.

The high-speed passenger train with more than 350 people on board crashed head-on with a freight train near the city of Larissa late on Tuesday, and hopes of finding anyone still alive in the wreckage more than 34 hours later appeared slim.

"It will be very difficult to find survivors, due to the temperatures that developed in the carriages," 40-year-old rescuer Constantinos Imamidis told Reuters.

"This is the hardest thing, instead of saving lives we have to dig out bodies."

Many of the victims were thought to be university students returning home after a long holiday weekend, and officials said the death toll was expected to rise further. Scores were injured.

As Greece sought to process a tragedy that its prime minister blamed on human error, railway workers nationwide walked off the job on Thursday, saying successive governments had ignored repeated demands to improve safety standards.

The station master of Larissa train station was arrested on Wednesday as authorities probed the circumstances that led to the passenger train, en route to the northern city of Thessaloniki, colliding with another train carrying shipping containers coming in the opposite direction on the same track.

He was expected to appear before a local magistrate on Thursday.