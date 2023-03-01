'Like a warzone': Greek train tragedy survivors recount chaotic scenes

LARISSA, Greece: When the passenger train from Athens slammed head-on into a freight train from Thessaloniki late on Tuesday (Feb 28) night, 22-year-old Angelos was in the penultimate carriage.

Still, "it felt like an earthquake," he told AFP.

The passenger train's two front carriages were crushed in the collision while the third carriage - the restaurant car - vaulted over them and caught fire.

"I saw scenes of horror in the first carriages. I'm still shaking," Angelos said.

Surrounded by swirling smoke and the sight of the wreckage, rescuers stood stunned as the sun rose over the field near the central city of Larissa where the crash took place.

The fire department later said temperatures in the restaurant car hit 1,300 degrees Celsius.

"It's like a warzone, and maybe the word doesn't fully reflect conditions," Larissa Mayor Apostolos Kalogiannis, told Skai TV.

"Unfortunately, some of these people will only be able to be identified via DNA," he said.