Canada, France deepen Arctic ties with consulates in Greenland

NUUK, Greenland: France and Canada opened consulates in Greenland's capital Nuuk on Friday (Feb 6), deepening Arctic ties amid rising geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his interest in acquiring the strategically located island.

The diplomatic expansion signalled commitments by the two nations to strengthen their Arctic presence and partnerships with Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory that has become a focal point due to Trump's assertion that US control of the island is a national security priority.

Trump's renewed push to acquire Greenland, where the United States already has its own consulate, has alarmed European allies and sparked debate about Arctic sovereignty and security.