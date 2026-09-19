Denmark hails 'binding' Greenland deal with Trump

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Saturday (Sep 19) hailed a "binding" deal announced by US President Donald Trump to give Washington "permanent control" over Greenland's security and bar Russian and Chinese bases from the Arctic territory.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and sparking fierce pushback from the alliance.

Denmark and Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - both hailed the deal and said they would sign it on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Saturday that the potential signing meant "next week could be a good week".

"A long period of uncertainty will hopefully be replaced by a binding agreement that strengthens security in the Arctic and North Atlantic," the foreign minister said in a social media post.

He added that the deal, which he said respected Denmark's "red lines", was "important" in light of a changed security situation.

But the terms of the deal are uncertain, and Denmark maintains its sovereignty remains intact.

"PERMANENT CONTROL"

In a statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the deal as "an agreement which at the same time recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination".

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

The 80-year-old said it was an "'Infinite Life' Agreement, there is no end!" and said Washington would immediately start building up a large military presence in the territory.