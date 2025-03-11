Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

NUUK: Greenland began voting on Tuesday (Mar 11) in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by United States President Donald Trump.

Trump, determined to get his hands on the vast Arctic island "one way or the other", tried until the last minute to influence the election, sparking astonishment, rejection, and, to a small degree, enthusiasm among the 57,000 Greenlanders, most of whom favour independence.

"Our country is in the eye of the storm," Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede, head of the left green party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), said in a video posted to Facebook just hours before the vote.

"The international community is watching us closely, and we have recently seen how much they are trying to influence our country," he said.

Polling stations opened at 9am (11am GMT) and will close at 8pm (10pm GMT), with first results expected several hours later.

The lead-up of the election to choose the 31-seat parliament, the Inatsisartut, was mostly marked by a debate on issues such as healthcare, education and future ties with Denmark, which still controls foreign, defence and monetary policy.

Greenland's inhabitants - almost 90 per cent of whom are Inuits - say they are tired of being treated like second-class citizens by their former colonial power, which they accuse of suppressing their culture, carrying out forced sterilisations and removing children from their families.

All of Greenland's main political parties favour independence but they disagree on the timeframe.