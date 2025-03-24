Greenland PM denounces US 'foreign interference' ahead of visit

COPENHAGEN: Greenland's prime minister, Mute Egede, accused Washington on Monday (Mar 24) of interfering in its political affairs by sending a US delegation to the Danish territory, which is coveted by US President Donald Trump.

Egede said US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz would visit Greenland this week, along with Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice President JD Vance.

Usha Vance was to attend a dogsled race with her son.

Greenlandic media reports said the delegation also included US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former mining executive.

They showed images of two US Hercules planes on the tarmac at Nuuk airport as part of an advance security team dispatched to the vast Arctic island.

Speaking to Greenlandic daily Sermitiaq, Egede said the "only purpose of the visit was a demonstration of power, and the signal should not be misunderstood".

Since returning to power in January, Trump has insisted he wants the United States to take over Greenland for what he says are national security purposes.

He has refused to rule out the use of force to achieve that aim.

Greenland -- which is seeking to emancipate itself from Copenhagen – and Denmark itself have both repeatedly rebuffed Trump, insisting that only Greenlanders can decide their future.

Egede said Washington had previously been told there would be "no talks" on any subject until a new Greenlandic government was in place to conduct business.

The general election on Mar 11 left him heading a caretaker government.