CNA Explains: What does the US-Greenland security deal actually change?

After months of threats and diplomatic tensions over Greenland, the United States has struck a deal that allows it to significantly expand its military presence on the strategically located semi-autonomous Danish territory.

US President Donald Trump signed the security agreement with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Tuesday (Sep 22), on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The pact allows Washington to establish two new military sites in Greenland, deploy its planned Golden Dome missile defence system there and prevent potential adversaries from gaining military or economic footholds on the island.

Trump described the agreement as giving the US "permanent control" over Greenland's security. But the agreement reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark as well as Greenland's right to self-determination.

So what exactly is in the agreement, what has actually changed, and why does it matter?

What is in the deal?

The 10-page agreement covers two main areas - an expanded US military presence and restrictions on foreign investment in Greenland.

It allows the US to establish two new military bases - at Narsarsuaq, a former Cold War airbase in southern Greenland, and Mestersvig on the east coast.

These would be in addition to the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, which the US already operates and which supports missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance.

Washington can also seek additional military sites in future, although these would have to be agreed upon by the parties.

The agreement also allows the US to establish Trump's planned "Golden Dome" missile defence system in Greenland, while granting US aircraft and vessels broad access across Greenland and its territorial waters.