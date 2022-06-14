Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy

LONDON: Survivors and families of the victims of Britain's worst residential fire since World War II will on Tuesday (Jun 14) mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

A total of 72 people were killed when a fire that started in a faulty freezer ripped through the 24-storey Grenfell Tower block in west London.

An official report blamed highly combustible cladding fixed to the exterior of the high-rise as the "principal reason" the fire spread.

But despite a costly ongoing public inquiry, the government has been accused of failing to implement urgent safety changes to prevent a similar tragedy in other high-rise blocks.

A day of events includes a memorial service and a 72-second silence after which the names of all of the victims will be read out.

Survivors, the bereaved and community groups will then pay their respects and lay flowers at the foot of the tower, which is still shrouded in tarpaulin.

"This will be a difficult week for everyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire," said Natasha Elcock, head of the Grenfell United support group.

"For many of us, the events five years ago are still so raw in our minds and our losses remain heavy in our hearts."

Firefighters from across the country, including those who tackled the blaze, will also form a guard of honour at a silent walk starting from the tower.

The general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), Matt Wrack, said that firefighters and the Grenfell community had a "bond that was forged in tragedy".

But he hit out at the government for failing to take fire safety and firefighting seriously, pointing to job cuts across the service since 2017.

"The community have faced constant denials from those responsible for Grenfell being covered in cladding as flammable as petrol," he said.

"They have faced a wait for criminal charges that continues to this day."

The FBU has also highlighted "multiple failings" in the testing and approval of cladding, insulation and other material used in the Grenfell Tower.

It claimed that the tragedy could have been averted had the building's regulator not been privatised and been "dependent on fee income" from manufacturers.