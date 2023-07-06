Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order at climate protest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order at climate protest

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order at climate protest

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike action with Fridays for Future, Avaaz, 350.org, Glasgow Actions Team activists at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, on Jun 23, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

06 Jul 2023 12:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern city of Malmo on Jun 19, according to daily Sydsvenskan.

On the day of the incident, Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post that protesters had blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour.

"The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We chose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," she had said.

If convicted for disobeying a police order, Thunberg can be handed a fine or up to six months in prison.

"You have the freedom to demonstrate, but you must not demonstrate in such a way that it causes disturbances for others," prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen said, according to Sydsvenskan.

The Swedish central prosecutor's press office could not immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters for comment. Thunberg's representatives could not be reached.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

greta thunberg

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.