Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit

MILAN: Hundreds of young people led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched in Milan Friday (Oct 1) to demand swift climate action a month ahead of the crucial COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow.

The Fridays for Future marches that brought large crowds of youth together in cities across the globe were interrupted by two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to bring attention back to the huge issue that is the climate crisis," 15-year-old Maria told AFP, dressed in a white hazmat suit and green face paint.

"We are so happy to be back in the street," added the Italian teenager, marching under a giant wave of green cloth.

A few high-profile guests led the front of the parade including Thunberg and Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate.

Both were in Milan as part of the official UN gathering for the youth version of the COP26 climate summit, to which 400 young people were invited.

"The world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not," read a sign in the crowd.