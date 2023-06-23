Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Greta Thunberg says France targeting climate activists
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Greta Thunberg says France targeting climate activists

Greta Thunberg says France targeting climate activists

Police remove Greta Thunberg as they move climate activists from the organisation Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, who are blocking the entrance to Oljehamnen in Malmo, Sweden, on Jun 19, 2023. (Photo: TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS)

23 Jun 2023 03:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday (Jun 22) that campaigners were being "systemically targeted with repression" in France, where she attending a finance summit.

"We are seeing extremely worrying developments where activists all over the world are experiencing increased repressions just for fighting for our present and our future," the 20-year-old Thunberg said.

"For example, here in France just the other day," she added. "They are paying the price for defending life and for the right to protest."

On Wednesday, the French government shut down the environmental activist group Les Soulevements de la Terre for provoking armed protests or violent actions, a move immediately criticised by the leftist opposition and NGOs.

The French interior ministry wasn't immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

greta thunberg

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.