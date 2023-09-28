Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

QARAQOSH: Survivors of a fire that tore through an Iraqi wedding and those mourning the at least 100 lives lost filled the pews of a Christian mass Thursday (Sep 28), two days after the disaster.

Mourners wept, ululated or quietly embraced one another under the arches of the Syriac Catholic church of Al-Tahera where portraits of the dead lined the stairs, showing men, women and children of all ages.

"I don't know what to say; there is pain in our hearts, a tragedy that will never be forgotten," said Najiba Yuhana, 55, who lost multiple relatives. "There is anger and sadness that is indescribable and without compare."

Authorities have blamed indoor fireworks that set alight ceiling decorations for the fire that quickly engulfed the reception centre, constructed from highly combustible building materials that belched toxic smoke.

At least 150 people suffered burns, smoke inhalation and crush wounds sustained in the stampede when the nearly 900 panicked guests tried to flee the reception centre through its few escape doors.

Some of those killed were buried on Wednesday, but more funerals were planned for coming days.

The disaster hit the town of Qaraqosh, a centre of Iraq's small Christian community in the Nineveh Plains near Mosul, which is still recovering from the terrors of Islamic State group jihadist rule from 2014 to 2017.

The town, also known as Hamdaniyah, is now home to 26,000 Christians - half of its original population.