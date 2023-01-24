Grief grips Asian Americans after California mass shootings

MONTEREY PARK: Asian Americans were reeling Tuesday (Jan 24) after two mass shootings in California targeting members of their community left 18 people dead - with the alleged gunmen in both cases being older men of Asian descent.

The killings came in a span of just 48 hours - so close together that California governor Gavin Newsom was at a hospital meeting with victims of the first when he was pulled away to be briefed about the second.

"Tragedy upon tragedy," he tweeted.

The carnage prompted President Joe Biden to renew calls for Congress to act quickly on an assault weapons ban. A group of senators on Monday reintroduced a federal assault weapons ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21.

China's foreign ministry called for its citizens in the United States to "pay close attention to the local security situation" and "avoid going to places where people gather" in the wake of the killings.

Investigators were still probing the motives behind the two incidents, which stood out among the scourge of mass shootings in America both for the community impacted - gun violence is usually seen as rare among Asians and Asian Americans - and for the age of the suspects, 67 and 72.

The nonpartisan Violence Project says 79 per cent of mass shooters from 1966 to 2020 were under the age of 45. It says a mere 6.4 per cent of mass shooters in that time are Asian.