Grim search for plane crash bodies as Trump doubles down

The gruesome physical search is running parallel with a complex technical analysis of what went wrong The airliner was coming in to land at Reagan National Airport -- just a few miles from the White House - when it collided with an Army helicopter on a training mission.National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Todd Inman said a preliminary report should be compiled in 30 days but "the overall investigation will probably take a year.""It has to be accurate," he told CNN. "We're not going to put something out quick just so we can end some speculation."Inman's caution was in pointed contrast to Trump's loud and politicized commentary ever since the first moments after the plane - on a routine flight from Wichita, Kansas, with 64 people aboard - slammed into the Black Hawk, carrying three.