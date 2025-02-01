Grim search for plane crash bodies as Trump doubles down

"NOT REALLY TOO COMPLICATED"

Trump was at it again Friday, posting on his Truth Social platform: "The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???"



This followed a torrent of posts and a press conference on Thursday where the Republican pinned the blame for the crash on his Democratic predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama, claiming without evidence they had hired the wrong people due to anti-racism and other non-discrimination initiatives known as DEI.



"They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent," Trump said.