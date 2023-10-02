Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Grizzly bear attack in Canada's Banff National Park leaves two dead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Grizzly bear attack in Canada's Banff National Park leaves two dead

Grizzly bear attack in Canada's Banff National Park leaves two dead

FILE PHOTO: A snow covered road leads up a hill at dusk in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

02 Oct 2023 05:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORONTO: Two people were found dead in a grizzly bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park, Parks Canada said in a statement.

Parks Canada in a statement Saturday night said it had received an alert late Friday from a GPS device indicating a bear attack originating from within Banff National Park, in the Red Deer River Valley west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

Weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use, leading the response team to travel by ground through the night to the location, it said.

The response team arrived on-site during the wee hours where they discovered two deceased individuals. The team later euthanized the bear after it displayed aggressive behavior, the agency said.

An area closure around Red Deer and Panther valleys has been implemented and will remain in place until further notice, Parks Canada said.

Banff National Park, which attracts more than four million tourists every year, is home to both grizzly and black bears.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Canada

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.