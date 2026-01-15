X announces measures to prevent Grok from undressing images

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk's platform X on Wednesday (Jan 14) announced measures to prevent its AI chatbot Grok from undressing images of real people, following global backlash over its generation of sexualised images of women and children.

The announcement comes after California's attorney general launched an investigation into Musk's xAI - the developer of Grok - over the sexually explicit material, and multiple countries either blocked access to the chatbot or launched their own probes.

X said it will "geoblock the ability" of all Grok and X users to create images of people in "bikinis, underwear, and similar attire" in those jurisdictions where such actions are deemed illegal.

"We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis," X's safety team said in a statement.

"This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers."



In an "extra layer of protection", image creation and the ability to edit photos via X's Grok account were now only available to paid subscribers, the statement added.

The European Commission, which acts as the European Union's digital watchdog, earlier said it had taken note of "additional measures X is taking to ban Grok from generating sexualised images of women and children".

"We will carefully assess these changes to make sure they effectively protect citizens in the EU," European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in a statement, which followed sharp criticism over the nonconsensual undressed images.