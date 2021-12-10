Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Groups push to make California a haven for abortion rights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Groups push to make California a haven for abortion rights

Groups push to make California a haven for abortion rights
Supporters of reproductive choice take part in the nationwide Women's March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications, in Los Angeles, California, on Oct 2, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ringo Chiu)
Groups push to make California a haven for abortion rights
A supporter of reproductive choice takes part in the nationwide Women's March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications, in Los Angeles, California, on Oct 2, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ringo Chiu)
10 Dec 2021 04:42AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 04:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO: California must prepare for an influx of women seeking abortions in the liberal state if the US Supreme Court ends the constitutional right to the procedure, dozens of women's health and rights groups said in a report released on Wednesday (Dec 9).

The report by the Future of Abortion Council is aimed at positioning California as place where women from conservative states can get abortions. It comes as the Supreme Court considers overturning or weakening its landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which legalised the procedure nationwide.

Last week, the conservative-dominated court signalled a willingness to dramatically curtail abortion rights in America and possibly overturn Roe during oral arguments for a Mississippi case.

"It is imperative that California take the lead, live up to its proclamation as a 'Reproductive Freedom State,' and be ready to serve anyone who seeks abortion services," Democrat Toni Atkins, president pro tem of the state Senate, wrote in a letter introducing the report.

The council made more than 40 recommendations, including a call for the state to fund programs to train additional abortion providers and legal protections for women from states where abortion becomes illegal.

Twenty-six states are certain or likely to ban abortions if the court limits or overturns Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which studies abortion rights.

More than 40 health care providers, women's rights groups and Democratic politicians formed the council in September after the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that effectively bans abortion at about six weeks and allows people to sue doctors or others who have helped a woman end a pregnancy after fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

The Guttmacher Institute predicted in September that as many as 1.4 million women may drive in to California for abortion services if neighbouring states outlaw or severely limit access to the procedure. That estimate doesn't include women who might fly to the West Coast for abortions.

When the new Texas law took effect in September, Planned Parenthood clinics in California began treating two to three Texans per day, said Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for the clinics.

"We started to see an immediate impact on our health centres in California," Richards said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

abortion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us