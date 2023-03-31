Deep-freezing the dead: Growing interest in Asia for cryonics with rising population and incomes

He cited the example of two-year-old Matheryn Noavaratpong, the youngest person to be cryonically preserved, who was frozen in Bangkok and is now in a facility in America.

Meanwhile, Russian cryonics company KrioRus told CNA that the “interest in cryonics is growing everywhere”, due to technological advancements, knowledge availability and the progress in fields such as cryobiology and gerontology.

People now have the opportunity to learn about alternatives to death, said the firm, which has also seen an increase in interest.

“We have also been approached by Singaporeans. But so far we haven't had many, and we haven't signed any contracts with Singaporeans. But we do have agreements with people from China (and) India.”

The United States started the first cryonics facility, followed by the United Kingdom and Russia.

The industry has since expanded to include Australia, China and Thailand in recent years, despite some scientists and doctors calling it quackery and pseudoscience.

“Realistically, it's possible in our generation, because we've already tripled our age,” said Mr Brown, adding that his firm has alerts and alarm systems in place to monitor the long-term viability of stored individuals.

“If you look at what's happened in the world now, the last 50 years, the world's changed a lot and we're progressing and we're going to continue doing that.

“So, if you look at face value, what are our options? We can be buried or cremated, or we can look at moving forward, doing something in the future.”