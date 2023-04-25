Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'

TAIPEI: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday (Apr 25) pledged his unconditional support for the "Republic of Taiwan" on a trip that comes as China steps up pressure on the handful of countries that still maintain formal ties with the island.

Guatemala is one of only 13 countries with official diplomatic ties with China-claimed Taiwan. Honduras abandoned Taipei for Beijing last month after asking for almost US$2.5 billion in aid.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony outside Taiwan's presidential office, Giammattei said Guatemala and Taiwan were "brotherly countries" and important allies.

Speaking in Spanish, he referred twice to the "Republic of Taiwan", rather than its official name the Republic of China, generally stylised these days by the government as the Republic of China, Taiwan.

"I want everyone to trust that Guatemala will continue to be a solid diplomatic ally to the Republic of Taiwan and will continue to deepen cooperation in all areas," he said, pledging "absolute support".