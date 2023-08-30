Logo
Guatemala president vows 'orderly' power transition following election
Guatemala president vows 'orderly' power transition following election

Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo attends a press conference after prosecutors ordered a temporary suspension of Semilla party's legal registration, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Aug 28, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin)

30 Aug 2023 05:13AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2023 06:03AM)
GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said on Tuesday (Aug 29) the path was set for an "orderly and transparent transition" of power following the presidential election, after a new bid to suspend the winning party sowed fresh doubts.

Giammattei added that he would meet with President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, who was swept to victory vowing to tackle corruption, on Sep 4.

"The doors are now open towards an orderly, transparent, and above all, efficient government transition," said Giammattei, speaking in a video message published online.

Giammattei's statement came after a document from the citizens registry ordering a temporary suspension of Arevalo's Semilla party's legal registration caused new confusion over the election results.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old ex-diplomat and son of a former president, won the Aug. 20 second-round run-off with more than 58 per cent of the vote after prosecutors had earlier threatened to bar Semilla, from the election, prompting international outcry.

On Monday, the country's electoral tribunal officially declared Arevalo the victor at a press conference, but faced questions about the new suspension attempt.

Arevalo has said the suspension is illegal.

The Organization of American States (OAS), which observed the country's electoral process and called the suspension attempt unjustified, would also be present until Arevalo is due to take office on Jan. 14, Giammattei said.

Source: Reuters/ec

