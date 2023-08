Guatemalan presidential candidate Arevalo seen winning runoff with 61%, poll finds

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an Aug 20 runoff election backed by 61 per cent of valid votes, followed by former first lady Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll published on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Arevalo, an ex-diplomat who is running on an anti-corruption platform, scored a surprise second place in June's first round, finishing close behind Torres.

"Our growth trajectory continues, as more of us now want change in Guatemala," the candidate said on social messaging platform X. "However, this is not a reason to get complacent, because the old guard have already demonstrated that they are desperate and willing to go to any lengths."

Guatemalan authorities halted processing of the results and ordered the suspension of Arevalo's party, alleging the illegal registration of party members, but the suspension was reversed by the country's top court.

The electoral process has raised international concern, with the head of the Organization of American States flagging 'clear interference' with the vote.

The government has said it is committed to ensuring peaceful elections.

CID Gallup's poll found that 52 per cent of respondents who considered voting for Arevalo said the country would improve with his presidency, while only 6 per cent of Torres' voters thought so.

The poll surveyed 1,819 adults face-to-face between Aug 4 and 13 with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 per cent.