Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

Special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde, walks out after meeting the envoys from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to discuss ways to steer Guinea back toward a constitutional regime, in Conakry, Guinea, on Sep 10, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Saliou Samb)

12 May 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 03:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CONAKRY: Guinea's main opposition parties have rejected the ruling military junta's proposed 39-month democratic transition timeline, they said in a statement on Wednesday (May 11).

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in a coup last September, said this month that it would probably take more than three years for the West African country to transition back to civilian rule.

He told state television that after political consultations he was considering a transition of 39 months - the first time he has proposed a timeline.

Three main opposition parties and over 60 of their smaller allies rejected the proposal in a joint statement and urged interim leaders to "defend democratic institutions".

They said a body known as the National Transitional Council (NTC) - set up by the junta to act as parliament until elections - had not validated the timeline and called for "real" dialogue with all concerned parties, including civil society.

The junta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Doumbouya had previously said he would submit the 39-month proposal to the NTC.

Guinea's putsch was one of four to hit West Africa since August 2020, raising fears of democratic backslide in a region that had just started shedding its "coup belt" reputation.

Military leaders in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali have been at odds with West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is trying to speed up promises to hold elections.

The body imposed sanctions on Mali after its junta proposed holding on to power until 2025 and has threatened to do the same in Burkina Faso, where coup leaders have laid out a three-year transition timeline.

Sanctions in Guinea have so far only affected junta members, but could be escalated to the wider economy if the interim government drags its feet, ECOWAS warned in March.

The 15-member bloc has not yet reacted to Doumbouya's 39-month proposal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us