Gulf summit in Kuwait urges 'immediate ceasefire' for Gaza

KUWAIT CITY: A summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday (Dec 1), following calls for a truce by host Kuwait after nearly 14 months of war in the Palestinian territory.

In the final statement of the summit, the six-member body called for an "immediate and permanent cessation of Israeli fire and military operations" as well as "the delivery of all humanitarian and relief aid and basic needs to the residents of Gaza".

The meeting comes at a time of acute and ongoing uncertainty for the Middle East following Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and a subsequent war on Gaza.