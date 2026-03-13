War disrupts fertiliser supplies, puts food security at risk





But since the start of the conflict, which has seen Iran launch retaliatory strikes against its Gulf neighbours following US and Israeli strikes, production has had to be shut down at fertiliser production facilities, particularly in Qatar.



And the Strait of Hormuz remains largely unnavigable.



GLOBAL REPERCUSSIONS

While Europe appears at first blush to be less exposed, sourcing just 11 per cent of its urea from the region, it will likely be impacted indirectly.



Morocco is a big supplier of phosphorus-based fertilisers to Europe, but is dependent upon the Gulf for sulphur used in their manufacturing.



The EU also imports 26 per cent of its urea from Egypt, but the country is confronted by a halt of natural gas supplies from Israel by pipeline, pointed out Argus Media consultant Arthur Portier.



"Egyptian urea has gone from US$500 per tonne at the start of the war to more than US$650. There is a direct impact on the price of fertiliser" for European farmers, he said.



Other countries that source their gas from the Middle East to produce fertilisers, such as India, have had to ration supplies to their factories.



Bangladesh has temporarily shut down five out of six of them.



The UN expressed concern this week about access to fertilisers in some of the poorest countries.