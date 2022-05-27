Videos on gun control trend on TikTok in wake of Texas school shooting

Hashtags relating to the issue of gun control have been making their mark on TikTok in the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting on May 24.

Videos with the hashtag #guncontrol have garnered more than 218 million views, and others such as #guncontroldebate have also drawn tens of thousands of views.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the shooting, one that US President Joe Biden termed a massacre. And not for the first time, an incident like this has sparked debate on gun control laws in the US.

From parents to firearm owners, TikTok users have been expressing their views on this divisive topic.

Here are some of the most-viewed videos regarding the issue of gun control legislation in the US.