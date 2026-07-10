One revolver, six bullets: Turkish president's 'unusual' gift to NATO leaders

HEADACHE

Some leaders discovered their gift much later.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever only "learned of the exact nature of the gift" after landing in Belgium.



"The prime minister was surprised and immediately handed it over to airport police so it could be placed in a secure safe and the matter was handled in accordance with relevant procedures," an official told AFP Thursday (Jul 9).



De Wever's security team also handled the revolvers given to EU chiefs based in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, with all the security and protocol-related headaches such an effort brings.



Von der Leyen "expressed her thanks" to Erdogan for the gift, her spokesman said, adding it would be decommissioned and donated to a military museum.



The revolver presented to Polish President Karol Nawrocki also arrived safely, but with the necessary precautions and a previous incident still fresh in everyone's minds.



In December 2022, Poland's police chief brought back an anti-tank grenade launcher from Ukraine that he had received as a gift.



The device exploded in his office, slightly injuring him and causing extensive damage to the police headquarters in Warsaw.



This time, "it is certain that no one is going to fire it," an aide to Nawrocki told a local radio station.