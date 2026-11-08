Gunman 'fascinated by far-right' kills six in Krakow, Poland

KRAKÓW: Six people were killed and and at least 15 wounded on Saturday (Nov 7) when a gunman opened fire in the landmark historic centre of Poland's city of Krakow, in the country's deadliest shooting in decades.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the gunman appeared to be "fascinated by far-right ideologies".

Five foreigners were among wounded hospitalised victims of the shooting and "one person, a foreign national" among the killed, he added.

The man, a Polish citizen born in 2002, drove a car onto Krakow's Main Market Square and began shooting at random people, said police. Officers shot a suspect who is now in custody, they added.

"The death toll now stands at six: four women and two men," the police said on X. A dozen others, including police officers, were wounded.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw ambulances and multiple police cars as police cordoned off the area, one of Poland's landmark tourist hotspots popular with locals and foreign visitors.

"The perpetrator was shot by police" and was transported to a hospital, regional police said on X.

"Everything suggests that the perpetrator held very, very radical views. A number of weapons were found in the car he was driving," Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said.

"Everything suggests that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies" and held "ultra-nationalist views," he added.

The man was wearing military-style clothing at the time of the attack, said Kierwinski.