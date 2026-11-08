Gunman kills six in historic centre of Poland's Krakow

KRAKÓW: Six people were killed and a dozen others wounded on Saturday (Nov 7) when a gunman opened fire in the landmark historic centre of Poland's second city of Krakow, in the country's deadliest shooting in decades.

The man, a Polish citizen, drove a car onto Krakow's Main Market Square and began shooting at random people, said police. Officers shot a suspect who is now in custody, they added.

"The death toll now stands at six: four women and two men," the police said on X. A dozen others, including police officers, were wounded.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw ambulances and multiple police cars as police cordoned off the area, one of Poland's landmark tourist hotspots popular with locals and foreign visitors.

"The perpetrator was shot by police" and was transported to a hospital, regional police said on X.

The police added that the man was wearing military fatigues at the time of the attack and was armed with a long gun.